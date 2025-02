8 hours ago by John Gentile

Welcome to Navel Gazing, the Punknews.org commenter community's weekly symposium, therapy session, and back-alley knife-fight. Chime in below with your latest playlists, record store finds, online time wasters, and site feedback.

FYI, We're going to try having NG at 12 noon est to see if it allows people to continue the weekend conversation more… or maybe it's too early for the West Coasters? Let us know if you prefer 12 noon or 4pm est for NG.