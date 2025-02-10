Kanye West is now selling Swastika t-shirts

The spiraling downfall of Kanye West continues. Though he has been behaving erratically for at least five years, recently, his behavior has become even more strange. He recently appeared at the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, wherein Censori was wearing a see-through slip and was essentially nude (while Kanye was fully dressed). Over the next week, he then posted a number of anti-semetic messages on his twiteer, along with other ramblings, including a post in support of P. Diddy, who is in jail over allegations of sexual misconduct. He stated, in part, “IM A NAZI. I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT BITCHES.” In another all-caps missive, he added: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM.”

Last night, during the superbowl, Kanye ran a home made commercial where he was sitting in his dentist's office with weird fake teeth, and he simply asked fans to visit his website. He then insulted Taylor swift on twitter and then claimed to log out of the system forever. (some reports state that he was actually banned from the platform).

Then, around midnight, his website offered a single product for sale- a white shirt with a swastika on it. The product name is "HH-01." You can probably figure out what that means. We'll keep you updated.

To be perfectly clear, Punknews is anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-homophobia, anti-bigotry and all of that kind of crap.