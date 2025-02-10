The Ophelias to release new album, share “Cumulonimbus” video

Cincinnati-based punk rockers The Ophelias have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Spring Grove and was produced by Julien Baker. The album will be out on April 4 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cumulonimbus” which was directed by Jo Shaffer and Spencer Peppet. The Ophelias will be touring North America starting in April and released their EP Ribbon in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.