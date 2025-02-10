The Ophelias to release new album, share “Cumulonimbus” video

by Em Moore
Cincinnati-based punk rockers The Ophelias have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Spring Grove and was produced by Julien Baker. The album will be out on April 4 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cumulonimbus” which was directed by Jo Shaffer and Spencer Peppet. The Ophelias will be touring North America starting in April and released their EP Ribbon in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Spring Grove Tracklist
Open Sky
Spring Grove
Cumulonimbus
Vulture Tree
Salome
Parade
Cicada
Forcefed
Crow
Gardenia
Sharpshooter
Say to You
Shapes
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri. April 4
|Philadelphia, PA
|MilkBoy
|Sat. April 5
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Broadway - record release show
|Sun. April 6
|Vienna, VA
|Jammin’ Java
|Tue. April 8
|Boston, MA
|The Rockwell
|Wed. April 9
|Portsmouth, NH
|Press Room
|Thu. May 8
|Chicago, IL
|Schuba’s
|Fri. May 9
|Columbus, OH
|Rumba Café
|Sat. May 10
|Lansing, MI
|Stoopfest
|Sun. May 11
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|Tue. May 13
|Montréal, QC
|Casa Del Popolo
|Wed. May 14
|Burlington, VT
|Radio Bean