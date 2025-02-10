The Ophelias to release new album, share “Cumulonimbus” video

The Ophelias
Cincinnati-based punk rockers The Ophelias have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Spring Grove and was produced by Julien Baker. The album will be out on April 4 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cumulonimbus” which was directed by Jo Shaffer and Spencer Peppet. The Ophelias will be touring North America starting in April and released their EP Ribbon in 2024. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Spring Grove Tracklist

Open Sky

Spring Grove

Cumulonimbus

Vulture Tree

Salome

Parade

Cicada

Forcefed

Crow

Gardenia

Sharpshooter

Say to You

Shapes

DateCityVenue
Fri. April 4Philadelphia, PAMilkBoy
Sat. April 5Brooklyn, NYThe Broadway - record release show
Sun. April 6Vienna, VAJammin’ Java
Tue. April 8Boston, MAThe Rockwell
Wed. April 9Portsmouth, NHPress Room
Thu. May 8Chicago, ILSchuba’s
Fri. May 9Columbus, OHRumba Café
Sat. May 10Lansing, MIStoopfest
Sun. May 11Toronto, ONThe Baby G
Tue. May 13Montréal, QCCasa Del Popolo
Wed. May 14Burlington, VTRadio Bean