David Johansen has stage four cancer

Quite sadly, David Johansen of The New York Dolls announced today that he has stage four cancer- a brain tumor. He added that he has actually had the disease for almost a decade. To make things worse, David took a fall on the day after Thanksgiving and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, David is completely bedridden and incapacitated, relying on around the clock care. David is currently on around the clock care and is hoping to regain some mobility.

You can read more here. At Punknews, We wish David and his family all the best.