Cloakroom have released a video for their new song “Story of the Egg”. The video features illustrations by Bill Connors and animation by the band as well as Documavision. The song is off their upcoming album Last Leg of The Human Table which will be out on February 28 via Closed Casket Activities. Cloakroom will be touring North America starting in March and released their album Dissolution Wave in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.