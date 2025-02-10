Cloakroom have released a video for their new song “Story of the Egg”. The video features illustrations by Bill Connors and animation by the band as well as Documavision. The song is off their upcoming album Last Leg of The Human Table which will be out on February 28 via Closed Casket Activities. Cloakroom will be touring North America starting in March and released their album Dissolution Wave in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 21
|Paw Paw, MI
|Lucky Wolf
|Mar 22
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen
|Mar 23
|Toronto, ON
|Monarch
|Mar 24
|Montreal, QC
|Bar le Ritz PDB
|Mar 25
|Kingston, NY
|Tubby's
|Mar 26
|Boston, MA
|Deep Cuts
|Mar 28
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club
|Mar 29
|Washington, DC
|DC9
|Mar 30
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Local 506
|Apr 01
|Asheville, NC
|Eulogy
|Apr 02
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|Apr 03
|Pensacola, FL
|The Handlebar
|Apr 05
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn w/Null
|Apr 06
|Knoxville, TN
|Pilot Light w/Null
|Apr 08
|Louisville, KY
|Nachbar w/Null
|Apr 09
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups w/Null
|Apr 11
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club w/Null
|Apr 12
|Chicago, IL
|Empty Bottle w/Null (Album Release Show)
|Apr 25
|Brooklyn, NY
|Slide Away 2025 at Market Hotel (Opening Show)
|May 25
|Los Angeles, CA
|Slide Away 2025 at The Echoplex (Closing Show)