Cloakroom release “Story of the Egg” video, announce North American tour

Cloakroom
Cloakroom have released a video for their new song “Story of the Egg”. The video features illustrations by Bill Connors and animation by the band as well as Documavision. The song is off their upcoming album Last Leg of The Human Table which will be out on February 28 via Closed Casket Activities. Cloakroom will be touring North America starting in March and released their album Dissolution Wave in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 21Paw Paw, MILucky Wolf
 Mar 22Detroit, MIEdgemen 
Mar 23Toronto, ONMonarch
 Mar 24Montreal, QCBar le Ritz PDB 
Mar 25Kingston, NYTubby's 
Mar 26Boston, MADeep Cuts 
Mar 28Philadelphia, PAUkie Club 
Mar 29Washington, DCDC9
 Mar 30Chapel Hill, NCLocal 506
 Apr 01Asheville, NCEulogy 
Apr 02Atlanta, GAThe Earl 
Apr 03Pensacola, FLThe Handlebar
 Apr 05Birmingham, ALSaturn w/Null
Apr 06Knoxville, TNPilot Light w/Null
 Apr 08Louisville, KYNachbar w/Null
Apr 09Columbus, OHAce of Cups w/Null
Apr 11Milwaukee, WICactus Club w/Null
Apr 12Chicago, ILEmpty Bottle w/Null (Album Release Show)
 Apr 25Brooklyn, NYSlide Away 2025 at Market Hotel (Opening Show)
 May 25Los Angeles, CASlide Away 2025 at The Echoplex (Closing Show)