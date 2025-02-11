Iron Lung to release first new album in 12 years, share “Lifeless Life”

by Em Moore
Iron Lung has announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 12 years. It is called Adapting // Crawling and will be out on April 18 via Iron Lung Records. The band has also released a new song called “Lifeless Life”. Iron Lung will be touring the US this spring and will be touring Australia and Japan this summer. They have a show tonight in Portland at Revolution Hall with Orchid. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Adapting // Crawling Tracklist
Adapting
Internal Monologue
Lifeless Life
Shift Work
Poisoned Sand
Everything is a Void (Album Version)
A Veiled Eye
Perfect Ending
A Loving Act
Purgatory Dust
Virus
Purgatory Dust (Finale)
Acres of Skin
Hospital Tile
Cog II
HeLa Cells
Failure
Survived By…
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 11
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall w/Orchid
|Mar 07
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall w/Ceremony
|Mar 15
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|Apr 18-20
|Seattle, WA
|The Vera Project (WHAT WE LIKE Weekend)
|Jul 11
|Sydney, AU
|Jul 12
|Sydney, AU
|Jul 13
|Brisbane, AU
|Jul 18
|Melbourne, AU
|Jul 19
|Frankston, AU
|Jul 20
|Perth, AU
|Jul 24
|Sendai, JP
|Jul 25
|Tokyo, JP
|Jul 26
|Osaka, JP
|Jul 27
|Nagoya, JP
|Jul 28
|Yokohama, JP
|Jul 29
|Tokyo, JP