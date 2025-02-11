Iron Lung to release first new album in 12 years, share “Lifeless Life”

Iron Lung has announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 12 years. It is called Adapting // Crawling and will be out on April 18 via Iron Lung Records. The band has also released a new song called “Lifeless Life”. Iron Lung will be touring the US this spring and will be touring Australia and Japan this summer. They have a show tonight in Portland at Revolution Hall with Orchid. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.