Iron Lung to release first new album in 12 years, share “Lifeless Life”

Iron Lung
by

Iron Lung has announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 12 years. It is called Adapting // Crawling and will be out on April 18 via Iron Lung Records. The band has also released a new song called “Lifeless Life”. Iron Lung will be touring the US this spring and will be touring Australia and Japan this summer. They have a show tonight in Portland at Revolution Hall with Orchid. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Adapting // Crawling Tracklist

Adapting

Internal Monologue

Lifeless Life

Shift Work

Poisoned Sand

Everything is a Void (Album Version)

A Veiled Eye

Perfect Ending

A Loving Act

Purgatory Dust

Virus

Purgatory Dust (Finale)

Acres of Skin

Hospital Tile

Cog II

HeLa Cells

Failure

Survived By…

DateCityVenue
Feb 11Portland, ORRevolution Hall w/Orchid
Mar 07San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall w/Ceremony
Mar 15Orlando, FLWill’s Pub
Apr 18-20Seattle, WAThe Vera Project (WHAT WE LIKE Weekend)
Jul 11Sydney, AU
Jul 12Sydney, AU
Jul 13Brisbane, AU
Jul 18Melbourne, AU
Jul 19Frankston, AU
Jul 20Perth, AU
Jul 24Sendai, JP
Jul 25Tokyo, JP
Jul 26Osaka, JP
Jul 27Nagoya, JP
Jul 28Yokohama, JP
Jul 29Tokyo, JP