Listen to the new covers EP by Taleen Kali!

Today we are very excited to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Los Angeles based punk band Taleen Kali!

The EP is called Covered and features the band putting their punk romantique spin on love songs by Depeche Mode, The Supremes, Garbage, My Bloody Valentine, and Smashing Pumpkins (which was originally released in June 2024). The EP also features a remix of their cover of My Bloody Valentine’s “Cupid Come” done by Verttigo and a remix of their version of The Supreme’s “Baby Love” done by Astrobrite.

Speaking to Punknews about the EP, the band said,



"As a band that writes a lot of romantic and personal-is-political punk songs we've been slowly recording love song covers over the years. We thought Valentine's season would be the perfect time to unveil them before we start our 3rd U.S. tour. Covered is a showcase of some of our favourite alternative love songs and deep cuts with a dark noisy spin on things. ‘Cause some things are just for fun!”

Covered will be out everywhere on February 14 just time time for Valentine’s Day via Dum Dum Records. You can pre-save it here or pre-order it here. Taleen Kali will be touring the US this March and you can check out those dates below. Listen to Covered in full right now!