Tours 23 minutes ago by Em Moore

L.A. Witch have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called DOGGOD and will be out on April 4 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “777” which was created by Art Aguilar and features photographs by Rhyan Santos and Marco Hernandez.

L.A. Witch will be touring North America starting in April and running through June. DAIISTAR and Chokecherry will be joining them on select dates. L.A. Witch released their split with The Coathangers in 2021 and released their album Play With Fire in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.