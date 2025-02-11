Calgary-based music festival Sled Island has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Yaya Bey, Topshelf Records, Tropical Fuck Storm, Oddisee, Horse Jumper of Love, Xiu Xiu, Snooper, Mary Lattimore, Mizmor, Kimmortal, Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback, jo passed, Rae Spoon, K-Riz and the Family, Brass Lip, CHXMERAS, Arlo Maverick, NATLAK, Babe Corner, PERRA, SANAM, Victrix, and Motherhood are among the bands announced.

Otoboke Beaver were previously as the festival’s guest curators and their first round of handpicked bands include The Mummies, Peelander-Z, Black Ends, Lemon Boy, Muneca, BB Bomb, and Glockabelle.

Sled Island will take place June 18-22 across multiple venues in Calgary, Alberta.