Shopify shuts down Kanye's swastika store

Yesterday, we reported that following the superbowl, Kanye West opened an online shop where he had one item for sale- a t-shirt that featured a swastika and nothing else. The product code of the shirt was hh-01. As it turns out, the online shop was hosted by online provider shopify. Today, shopify shut down the shop. They stated simply: "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.” We'll keep you updated.