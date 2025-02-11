Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new videos by Los Angeles-based punk band Heartwells! The videos are for their songs “Death of Rock N Roll” and “Lovely Day In Hell”. The songs are off their most recent album The New Old School which was released in 2024. The video for “Death of Rock N Roll” is made up of tour footage. The video for “Lovely Day in Hell” was filmed by Ray Loy and edited by lead vocalist and guitarist JT. We caught up with JT to hear the stories behind both of the tracks. Speaking to Punknews about “Death of Rock n Roll” JT said,



“‘Death of Rock n Roll’ is a love letter to ‘90s punk. We took some influence from bands like NOFX and Bad Religion. In the last chorus there are Bad Religion lyrics from "Only Gonna Die” which was also a nod to Sublime doing the same thing on 40oz. to Freedom. The theme of the song is about friends growing out of punk and kids not being interested in live music or rock n roll even, hence the title. The video is a tour compilation of a bunch of shows in 2024. Paul Miner did the voice of the Pink Floyd quote at the end.”

JT had this to say about “Lovely Day in Hell”,



“‘Lovely Day in Hell’ is a song about losing friends to substance abuse. I had a few of my close friends growing up start dying off from heroin overdoses throughout the last decade. I always considered myself lucky that I never fell into any hard drugs since a lot of my friends did. When we play it live I change the last line to, “And you don’t put Fentanyl in cocaine…” Because even that stuff is super risky these days! We shot the video in a friend's backyard. We did it all in one shot and Bert from Upper Downer poured a beer all over my head. Fun times!”

These videos also celebrate the launch of the new label HEY!FEVER Records which is run by JT and bassist David Marino. The label has a stacked release schedule for this year including new releases from Empired, Stoke Signals, and Upper Downer. As for Heartwells, they are currently working on their new EP which is due out this summer. Watch the videos below!