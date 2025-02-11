Patti Smith to play 'Horses' in full on tour

Patti Smith is going on tour to celebrate the iconic Horses album. She says that this is the last time that the album will be performed in Full. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct. 6Dublin, Ireland3Arena
Oct. 8Madrid, SpainTeatro Real
Oct. 10Bergamo, ItalyChorusLife Arena
Oct. 12London, U.K.London Palladium
Oct. 13London, U.K.London Palladium
Oct. 15Brussels, BelgiumCirque Royale
Oct. 16Brussels, BelgiumCirque Royale
Oct. 18Oslo, NorwaySentrum Scene
Oct. 20Paris, FranceL'Olympia
Oct. 21Paris, FranceL'Olympia
Nov. 10Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
Nov. 12Oakland, CAFox Theatre
Nov. 13San Francisco, CAThe Masonic
Nov. 15Los Angeles, CAWalt Disney Concert Hall
Nov. 17Chicago, ILThe Chicago Theatre
Nov. 21New York, N.Y.The Beacon Theatre
Nov. 22New York, N.Y.The Beacon Theatre
Nov. 24Boston, MAThe Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 28Washington D.C.The Anthem
Nov. 29Philadelphia, PAThe Met