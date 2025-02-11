Patti Smith to play 'Horses' in full on tour

by John Gentile
Patti Smith is going on tour to celebrate the iconic Horses album. She says that this is the last time that the album will be performed in Full. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct. 6
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|Oct. 8
|Madrid, Spain
|Teatro Real
|Oct. 10
|Bergamo, Italy
|ChorusLife Arena
|Oct. 12
|London, U.K.
|London Palladium
|Oct. 13
|London, U.K.
|London Palladium
|Oct. 15
|Brussels, Belgium
|Cirque Royale
|Oct. 16
|Brussels, Belgium
|Cirque Royale
|Oct. 18
|Oslo, Norway
|Sentrum Scene
|Oct. 20
|Paris, France
|L'Olympia
|Oct. 21
|Paris, France
|L'Olympia
|Nov. 10
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|Nov. 12
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theatre
|Nov. 13
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|Nov. 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|Walt Disney Concert Hall
|Nov. 17
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|Nov. 21
|New York, N.Y.
|The Beacon Theatre
|Nov. 22
|New York, N.Y.
|The Beacon Theatre
|Nov. 24
|Boston, MA
|The Orpheum Theatre
|Nov. 28
|Washington D.C.
|The Anthem
|Nov. 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met