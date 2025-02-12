by Em Moore
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for 2025. Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order (who are packaged together as one nominee), Cyndi Lauper, Mana, Oasis, OutKast, Phish, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes are all up for nomination. You can cast your vote online for the bands/artists you’d like to see inducted. Voting is open until April 21 and the inductees will be revealed later that month. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in the fall.