Death Cab For Cutie have announced a handful of US shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Plans . The shows will take place in August with stops in Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn. Nation of Language will be joining them for their Seattle and Chicago shows and The American Analog Set will be joining them for their two Brooklyn shows. Death Cab For Cutie will be playing Plans in full on each date. Ticket presale starts on February 13 and tickets will go on general sale on February 14. Check out the dates below.