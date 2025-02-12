Death Cab for Cutie announce 'Plans' 20th anniversary shows (US)

Death Cab For Cutie
by Tours

Death Cab For Cutie have announced a handful of US shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Plans . The shows will take place in August with stops in Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn. Nation of Language will be joining them for their Seattle and Chicago shows and The American Analog Set will be joining them for their two Brooklyn shows. Death Cab For Cutie will be playing Plans in full on each date. Ticket presale starts on February 13 and tickets will go on general sale on February 14. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Aug 02Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arenaw/Nation of Language
Aug 05Chicago, ILChicago Theatrew/Nation of Language
Aug 08Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/The American Analog Set
Aug 10Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/The American Analog Set