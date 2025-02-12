The Callous Daoboys announce new album, share video for two new tracks

The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven and will be out on May 16 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released two new songs called “Two-Headed Trout” and “The Demon of Unreality Limping Like A Dog”. A video for both of these tracks has been released which was directed by Grant Butler and Ben and Nathan Walters. The Callous Daoboys released their EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in 2023 and released their album Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.