The Callous Daoboys announce new album, share video for two new tracks

The Callous Daoboys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven and will be out on May 16 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released two new songs called “Two-Headed Trout” and “The Demon of Unreality Limping Like A Dog”. A video for both of these tracks has been released which was directed by Grant Butler and Ben and Nathan Walters. The Callous Daoboys released their EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys in 2023 and released their album Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven Tracklist
I. Collection of Forgotten Dreams
Schizophrenia Legacy
Full Mood Guidance
Two-Headed Trout
Tears on Lambo Leather (ft. Adam Easterling)
Lemon
Body Horror for Birds (ft. 1ST VOWS)
The Demon of Unreality Limping Like a Dog
Idiot Temptation Force
Douchebag Safari
Distracted by the Mona Lisa
II. Opt Out
III. Country Song In Reverse (ft. low before the breeze)