On February 11 Austin’s Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol played at The Monarch Tavern in Toronto, Ontario. Lip Critic opened the show. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol are currently touring North America and released their album Big Dumb Riffs in 2024. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below!

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.