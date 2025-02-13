ZBR Fest has added more bands to this year’s festival. The Caution Children, The Names of Our Friends, Concealer, Apostles of Eris, Punxsutawney, Athousandangelsandseven, Shogani, Rosemary nods upon the grave, Fallingwithscissors, and Emma Goldman will be playing the festival.

These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Vs Self, State Faults, Respire, Votive, Eyelet, Massa Nera, and Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead.

There will be a reshow on May 2 at Beat Kitchen in Chicago with Bloom Dream, Euclid C Finder!, Greed Worm, Latter, and Hauzu.

ZBR Fest will take place on May 3-4 at Subterranean Upstairs in Chicago, IL.