Listen to the new song by ChumHuffer!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by New York-based hardcore punks ChumHuffer! The song is called “Slaughterhouse” and is off their upcoming Kurt Vonnegut-inspired EP Slaughterhouse Five. Vocalist and guitarist Joe Dorane had this to say about the EP,



”When you zoom out on planet Earth and see the endless, everyday conflicts, it’s hard not to feel completely overwhelmed—which makes you zoom back into your own brain, only to find it’s just as much of a mess. This record is an attempt to deal with those feelings. It’s both a reflection on and a protest against the relentless cycle of violence. ‘So it goes’.”

Shawn Refuse added,



“With the weirdness and confusion that is today, Slaughterhouse Five represents the feeling of not knowing what is real and what is made up. All while trying to navigate through our lives and keep moving forward. Do we listen to the voices in our heads or believe what we see? Or is it all just PTSD.”

”Slaughterhouse” will hit streaming on February 13. Slaughterhouse Five will be out everywhere in May. Listen to the song below!