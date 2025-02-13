Arm's Length detail new album, share “Funny Face” video

Arms Length have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called There’s A Whole World Out There and will be out on May 16 via Pure Noise Records. This will be their first release with the label. The band has also released a video for their new song “Funny Face” which was directed and edited by Alex Scalzo-Brown. Arm’s Length released their album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.