Arm's Length detail new album, share “Funny Face” video

Arms Length
by

Arms Length have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called There’s A Whole World Out There and will be out on May 16 via Pure Noise Records. This will be their first release with the label. The band has also released a video for their new song “Funny Face” which was directed and edited by Alex Scalzo-Brown. Arm’s Length released their album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

There’s A Whole World Out There Tracklist

The World

Fatal Flaw

Funny Face

The Weight

Palinopsia

The Wound

You Ominously End

Early Onset

Genetic Lottery

Attic

Halley

Morning Person