Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Brooklyn-based garage rockers Tea Eater! The video is for their new song “Little White Dog (in a Gated Community)” and was shot and edited by Emily Hughston Hoffman. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, vocalist and guitarist Tarra Thiessen (who also plays in Gustaf and Sharkmuffin), said,



"Little White Dog (in a Gated Community)" is a song about being reincarnated as a little white dog in a gated community. The verses describe the void between lives when you have to “push your face up,” or release your old identity, empty your “spiritual batter,” or the memory of your previous life, and pick a new “soul container,” in this case the container of a little white dog in a gated community. The moral is to not be ashamed of whatever life phase you’re in right now, regardless of how silly or serious it might feel. The song was inspired by the 100 little white dogs that live in the New Jersey gated community where my mom and grandma live. My friend Emily Hughston Hoffman filmed the music video in this gated community on a sunny 25-degree day in January with the idea that the little white dog is on a psychedelic trip and is reminding themselves that they are a little white dog in a gated community so they don't completely lose grip on reality.”

“Little White Dog (in a Gated Community)” will be out everywhere on February 14 and is Tea Eater’s second single from their upcoming album I Don’t Believe in Bad Luck. The album will be out on March 28 and you can pre-order it right here. Watch the video below!