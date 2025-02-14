Gutless have announced that this will be their final year as a band after 10 years together. The band announced this in a post on Instagram that reads in part,



2015 - 2025. Our first show was 10 years ago, and this year will be our final year as a band. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this 10-year journey. Whether you’ve been a collaborator, show goer or just listened to our music, you helped make these 10 years special.”

Gutless will be playing their final show at The Broadway in Brooklyn, New York on June 7 with Ogbert The Nerd, Crush Fund, Ultra Deluxe, Anita Velveeta, Battlemode, Career Day, and Tonsil Hockey. The band released three EPs including a split with Consent and one full-length album, 2022’s Build and Burn. You can see the post in full below.