Juanita and Juan, the new project of Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers, has released a video for their new song “Aftertaste”. The video was directed by Christopher Carlone. The song is off the duo’s upcoming debut album Jungle Cruise which will be out later this year via In The Red Records. Juanita and Juan released their debut single “Put Down Your Weapons” in August 2024. The duo will be playing a free show at Maui Sugar Mill Saloon in Tarzana, California on February 20. Check out the video below.