Green Day comedy movie in the works, produced by Live Nation

A movie inspired by Green Day's early years is in the works. The film is being produced by Live Nation and is written and directed by Lee Kirk. It stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, alongside Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo. Production is underway right now in Oklahoma. A press release describes the film as: “Their roadtrip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van.” We'll keep you updated.