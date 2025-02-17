THICK / Slaughterhouse (US and Canada)

THICK
by Tours

THICK have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will start in Philadelphia on May 10 and end in Brooklyn on May 18. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates. THICK’s most recent album is 2022’s Happy Now. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 10Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
May 11No FunTroy, NY
May 13Beat KitchenChicago, IL
May 14Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
May 15The GarrisonToronto, ON
May 16TBCMontreal, QC
May 17Middle East UpstairsBoston, MA
May 18TV EyeBrooklyn, NY