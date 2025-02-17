THICK have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. The shows will start in Philadelphia on May 10 and end in Brooklyn on May 18. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on all dates. THICK’s most recent album is 2022’s Happy Now. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 10
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 11
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|May 13
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|May 14
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|May 15
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|May 16
|TBC
|Montreal, QC
|May 17
|Middle East Upstairs
|Boston, MA
|May 18
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY