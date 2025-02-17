Underoath to release new album, share “All The Love Is Gone” video

by Em Moore
Underoath have announced that they will be reeling a new album. It is called The Place After This One and will be out on March 28 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “All The Love Is Gone” which was directed by Caleb Mallery. Underoath will be touring Australia with Alexisonfire in March and V in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Place After This One Tracklist
Generation No Surrender
Devil
Loss
Survivor’s Guilt
All the Love Is Gone
And Then There Was Nothing
Teeth
Shame
Spinning in Place
Vultures (Ft. Troy Sanders of Mastodon)
Cannibal
Outsider