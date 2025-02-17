Underoath to release new album, share “All The Love Is Gone” video

Underoath
by

Underoath have announced that they will be reeling a new album. It is called The Place After This One and will be out on March 28 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “All The Love Is Gone” which was directed by Caleb Mallery. Underoath will be touring Australia with Alexisonfire in March and V in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Place After This One Tracklist

Generation No Surrender

Devil

Loss

Survivor’s Guilt

All the Love Is Gone

And Then There Was Nothing

Teeth

Shame

Spinning in Place

Vultures (Ft. Troy Sanders of Mastodon)

Cannibal

Outsider