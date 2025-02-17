Underoath to release new album, share “All The Love Is Gone” video

Underoath have announced that they will be reeling a new album. It is called The Place After This One and will be out on March 28 via MNRK Heavy. The band has also released a video for their new song “All The Love Is Gone” which was directed by Caleb Mallery. Underoath will be touring Australia with Alexisonfire in March and V in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.