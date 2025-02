, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Blink-182 recently play a benefit show supporting LA Fire Response. Alkaline Trio opened the show. during Blink's set, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who played in Blink for about six years while Tom Delonge left the band, rejoined the group for a song. They did a rendition of "Bored to death." You can see a fan shot video.