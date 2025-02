The Melvins will release a new album in their Melvins 1983 incarnation. This time, Melvins 1983 is founding members Buzz Osborne and Mike Dillard (drums). The new album is called Thunderball and it finds the band collaborating with Void Manes (who previously worked with the band, including their Throbbing Gristle covers LP). It's out April 18 and you can hear the lead single, "victory of the pyramids" below.