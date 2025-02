7 hours ago by Em Moore

New York City-based Big Girl have released a video for their new song “DIY GOD”. The video was directed by lead vocalist and lyricist Kaitlin Pelkey and guitarist Crispin Swank. The song is the first single off their upcoming EP DYE which will be out on April 23. Big Girl released their album Big Girl vs. God in 2023. Check out the video below.