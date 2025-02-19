Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Niagara-based rockers Lonely Little Kitsch! The video is for their new song “How Did We Get Here”. It features a collection of clips that chronicles the history of their band from their formation up to now including vocalist Kristen Goetz and guitarist Nolan Jodes’ journey from writing songs together to playing live with a full band. Speaking about the song and video, Lonely Little Kitsch said,



”’How Did We Get Here’ is a song about second chances vs. leaving the past behind. When you reach a point that you can try again or keep moving on and making progress.

It's a boppy, pop-punk song paired with our usual alt-rock style, and we use it to kick off most of our live shows. We wrote this one pretty quickly - Nolan came up with a distortion-filled, energetic riff, and Kris brought in the hooky chorus and verses.

For the lyric video, we went DIY as always. This time, showcasing clips from the start of LLK to now, with a quick glimpse of what it's like to be in this band. We work hard, but we have a hell of a good time. If it's not fun, we don't want to do it!”