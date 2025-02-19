Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has announced that he will be going on a book tour around the US to support the release of his memoir Fahrenheit-182. The book was co-written with Dan Ozzie and will be out on April 8 via Harper Collins. The shows run throughout April starting in Brooklyn on April 9 and ending in Los Angeles on April 20. Tickets will go on general sale on February 21. Check out the dates along with the announcement video below.