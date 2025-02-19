Mark Hoppus announces book tour

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has announced that he will be going on a book tour around the US to support the release of his memoir Fahrenheit-182. The book was co-written with Dan Ozzie and will be out on April 8 via Harper Collins. The shows run throughout April starting in Brooklyn on April 9 and ending in Los Angeles on April 20. Tickets will go on general sale on February 21. Check out the dates along with the announcement video below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Brooklyn ParamountBrooklyn, NY
Apr 10Somerville TheatreSomerville, MA
Apr 129:30 ClubWashington, DC
Apr 13The FillmorePhiladelphia, PA
Apr 16Park WestChicago, IL
Apr 18The MagnoliaEl Cajon, CA
Apr 20The WilternLos Angeles, CA