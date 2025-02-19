Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has announced that he will be going on a book tour around the US to support the release of his memoir Fahrenheit-182. The book was co-written with Dan Ozzie and will be out on April 8 via Harper Collins. The shows run throughout April starting in Brooklyn on April 9 and ending in Los Angeles on April 20. Tickets will go on general sale on February 21. Check out the dates along with the announcement video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 09
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 10
|Somerville Theatre
|Somerville, MA
|Apr 12
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Apr 13
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 16
|Park West
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 18
|The Magnolia
|El Cajon, CA
|Apr 20
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA