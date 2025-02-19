Florida Man to release new album, share “Dot Gov” video

Florida Man
by

Charleston, South Carolina-based Florida Man has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Plastique and will be out on April 4 via The Ghost Is Clear Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Dot Gov” which was directed by the band along with Matt Varner. Florida Man released their album Tropical Depression in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Plastique Tracklist

Dot Gov

El Rey

Lowborn

Dregs

SMS

Cost Of Living

The House

Purifier

2017