Lagwagon announce European tour
Lagwagon have announced European tour dates for this summer. The shows will kick off at the Graspop Metal Meeting music festival in Dessel, Belgium on June 19 and wrap up on July 9 at the Petit Bain in Paris, France. Slaughterhouse and Good Riddance will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on February 21. Lagwagon will be touring Japan in May and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
19.06.25Dessel BEGraspop Metal Meeting
20.06.25Scheeßel DEHurricane Festival
21.06.25Neuhausen ob Eck DESouthside Festival
23.06.25Ljubljana SIKino Šiška w/Slaughterhouse
25.06.25Linzat Last by Schachermayer w/Slaughterhouse
26.06.25Saarbrücken DEGarage Saarbrücken w/Slaughterhouse, Good Riddance
27.06.25Ysselsteyn NLJera On Air
28.06.25Tabor CZMighty Sounds
29.06.25Beky Bay ITROAD TO BAYFEST
01.07.25Leipzig DEConne Island w/Slaughterhouse
02.07.25Berlin DEAstra Kulturhaus w/Slaughterhouse
04.07.25Hünxe DERUHRPOTT RODEO
05.07.25Nuremberg DESAVE THE CORE
06.07.25Frankfurt DEZoom w/Slaughterhouse
08.07.25Zurich CDDynamo w/Slaughterhouse
09.07.25Paris FRPetit Bain w/Slaughterhouse