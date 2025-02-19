Lagwagon announce European tour

Lagwagon have announced European tour dates for this summer. The shows will kick off at the Graspop Metal Meeting music festival in Dessel, Belgium on June 19 and wrap up on July 9 at the Petit Bain in Paris, France. Slaughterhouse and Good Riddance will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on February 21. Lagwagon will be touring Japan in May and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.