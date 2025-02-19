Lagwagon announce European tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Lagwagon have announced European tour dates for this summer. The shows will kick off at the Graspop Metal Meeting music festival in Dessel, Belgium on June 19 and wrap up on July 9 at the Petit Bain in Paris, France. Slaughterhouse and Good Riddance will be playing support on select dates. Tickets for this run of shows go on sale on February 21. Lagwagon will be touring Japan in May and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|19.06.25
|Dessel BE
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|20.06.25
|Scheeßel DE
|Hurricane Festival
|21.06.25
|Neuhausen ob Eck DE
|Southside Festival
|23.06.25
|Ljubljana SI
|Kino Šiška w/Slaughterhouse
|25.06.25
|Linz
|at Last by Schachermayer w/Slaughterhouse
|26.06.25
|Saarbrücken DE
|Garage Saarbrücken w/Slaughterhouse, Good Riddance
|27.06.25
|Ysselsteyn NL
|Jera On Air
|28.06.25
|Tabor CZ
|Mighty Sounds
|29.06.25
|Beky Bay IT
|ROAD TO BAYFEST
|01.07.25
|Leipzig DE
|Conne Island w/Slaughterhouse
|02.07.25
|Berlin DE
|Astra Kulturhaus w/Slaughterhouse
|04.07.25
|Hünxe DE
|RUHRPOTT RODEO
|05.07.25
|Nuremberg DE
|SAVE THE CORE
|06.07.25
|Frankfurt DE
|Zoom w/Slaughterhouse
|08.07.25
|Zurich CD
|Dynamo w/Slaughterhouse
|09.07.25
|Paris FR
|Petit Bain w/Slaughterhouse