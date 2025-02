13 hours ago by John Gentile

The Saints have announced a string of USA tour dates. The band's lineup includes original members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay. The band is then rounded out with Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Mick Harvey of Nick Cave and the Bad seeds, and Peter Oxley, who ha splayed with Kuepper for decades. The tour runs about two weeks in November and Chimers opens.