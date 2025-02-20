Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. The tour will kick off in Kelowna, BC on March 20 and end in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on April 26. Miesha and the Spanks released their album Unconditional Love In Hi-Fi in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 20
|Red Bird
|Kelowna, BC
|w/Down The Lees
|Mar 21
|Green Auto
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Becky Black, mister pets
|Mar 22
|Effie Arts Collective
|Kamloops, BC
|w/Minx
|Apr 12
|The Rivoli
|Toronto, ON
|w/Altered By Mom
|Apr 24
|O’Hanlons
|Regina, SK
|Apr 25
|West End Cultural Centre
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/Tinge
|Apr 26
|Amigos Cantina
|Saskatoon, SK
|w/Marek Tyler, dead ex girlfriends