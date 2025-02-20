Miesha and The Spanks to tour Canada

Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. The tour will kick off in Kelowna, BC on March 20 and end in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on April 26. Miesha and the Spanks released their album Unconditional Love In Hi-Fi in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 20Red BirdKelowna, BCw/Down The Lees
Mar 21Green AutoVancouver, BCw/Becky Black, mister pets
Mar 22Effie Arts CollectiveKamloops, BCw/Minx
Apr 12The RivoliToronto, ONw/Altered By Mom
Apr 24O’HanlonsRegina, SK
Apr 25West End Cultural CentreWinnipeg, MBw/Tinge
Apr 26Amigos CantinaSaskatoon, SKw/Marek Tyler, dead ex girlfriends