Desmadre sign to Flatspot Records, share video for “West Coast Story” (ft. Luis of Alpha and Omega)

Los Angeles-based hardcore band Desmadre have announced that they have signed with Flatspot Records. The band has released a video for their song “West Coast Story” which features Luis Hernandez of Alpha and Omega. The video was shot and edited by Tyler Bradberry and was directed by Estevan Oriol. “West Coast Story” was released as a single in 2024. The band will be releasing new music via the label soon. Desmadre have been releasing singles since they formed in 2021. Check out the video below.