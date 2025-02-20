Kylesa joined by members of Nausea for reunion gigs

Kylesa recently announced a few different reunion gigs. In an interview with Decibel the band announced the new lineup. the band includes original members Phillip Cope and Laura Pleasants. They are now joined by John John Jesse and Roy Mayorga of Nausea. Cope stated: "Laura and I are the founders and constant members of the band. Carl [McGinley] was our longest running bandmate for close to ten years, but we checked with him, and he doesn’t play drums anymore and has wished us his best. We have nothing but respect for all the past members. With most everyone living in different cities now, we decided to reform our rhythm section in a way that makes sense with where we are currently at, and we feel this is a really strong lineup." Right now, the band has the following dates in the books: May 31 - Toronto; December 4 - Savannah, GA; December 6 - New York, NY. we'll keep you updated.