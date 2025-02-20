Episode #690 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Jeffrey Lewis swings by the podcast to talk to John and Em about his new album The Even More Freewheelin’ Jeffrey Lewis (out March 21 via Don Giovanni Records), record collecting, taking inspiration from Bob Dylan, keeping creativity alive, and so much more. Jeffrey also sticks around to talk some news including Scowl’s new song “B.A.B.E.”, David Johansen’s recent health issues, Patti Smith playing Horses in full on her upcoming tour, and the Record Store Day list. Listen to the episode below!
