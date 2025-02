2 hours ago by Em Moore

Antillectual have released a video for their new song “Whose Streets? Our Streets!” The video contains footage from their New Road Session episode along with behind-the-scenes footage that was shot by Roos de Huu. The video was put together by Bram Bergs. The song is available digitally now. Antillectual are currently touring Europe. The band’s most recent album is Together which was released in 2023. Check out the song below.