CDSM to release debut album, share “This Is My New Hell” video

CDSM have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length record. The album is called Convertible Hearse and will be out on May 23 via Mothland and EXAG’ Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “This Is My New Hell” which was directed by Slayton Ccinner. CDSM released their EP Hell Stairs in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.