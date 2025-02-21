Listen to the debut album by Pink Snot and read a track-by-track breakdown!

We caught up with Katie to hear the stories behind each of the songs. Listen to Dead Messenger in full and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Pink Snot will be supporting Comeback Kid along with Cancer Bats , Orthodox , and Meantime on February 22 at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg. The band will also be supporting Ignite along with Death By Stereo on March 13 at Sidestage in Winnipeg.

Dead Messenger will be out digitally and on CD on February 22 via River Monster Records and you can pre-order it right here . The record will be released on vinyl later this year.

All the lyrics are from the opinions & experiences of the dead soul manifesting to the young man in his dreams, sometimes nightmares.”

”“Dead Messenger” is about an unnamed protagonist who ultimately meets there untimely demise in early adulthood. Their spirit travels back in time to forewarn their younger self of the future dangers that await them such as tricksters, frauds, de facto rulers, idiocy running rampant in society, profit over people becoming the norm, hatred, corruption, etc.

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of Winnipeg-based punk rockers Pink Snot ’s debut album! The album is called Dead Messenger and features 12 tracks that will have you contemplating mortality, identity, capitalism, and the state of the world as you mosh. From start to finish you are sucked into the world the band has created, completely engrossed in the story they are telling. Speaking about the concept behind the album, lead vocalist, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist Katie McNorgan said,

Dead Messenger Track-by-Track Breakdown

Welcome To The Race Of Doom

This track is welcoming of the newborn self into the human race - ”the race of doom”.

Let This Die

This song is about moving on after your world has fallen apart, when you’re picking up the pieces. You feel dirty, broken, scared all of those things but you pack up what you have left inside and take another trip down the unknown road of life.

Spreading The Disease

We all hear it and see it with our own eyes and ears every day. Idiocy running rampant through the streets, idiocracy becomes our government. Hatred hides behind closed doors but now the cowards are being egged on by the ones “in charge” of this dumpster fire. We see violence against each other at an alarming rate, hate against indifference becoming the norm as they spread the disease of their idiotic rhetoric. We are truly at the mercy of imbeciles.

Slip Away

This song is about the young man finally telling everyone he isn’t a man he is a woman. Trapped inside and held down by society's “norms” and hidden from ridicule. Letting others' opinions slip away and not letting them ruin your life or your future. There is time left for this person in their authentic life and they are coming to terms with what life looks like.

Clown

This song is about several people the young woman once knew, so-called friends. People who in their truest form are evil clowns.

Losing Face

An ex-partner that stops at nothing to destroy everything you have and your own family. So manipulating, a person devoid of human empathy/feelings for anyone but themselves. Someone to avoid at all costs. A story that is sad but true.

It DrainsThis is about being a wage slave in modern times. Giving your best time to a faceless company that will chew you up and spit you out. It drains your soul.

Dead MessengerAt times even your own self can be your worst enemy. Giving into depression, despair, and hopelessness. This song is about fighting against your inner demons that want you to sink to the bottom, bleed & suffer.

Comatose State

“They are dismantling the sleeping middle class. More and more people are becoming poor. We are their cattle. We are being bred for slavery.” They Live(We Sleep)

The Nightmare AwaitsThis song is about sleep paralysis and nightmare states that come to the young woman in her worst times. But yet sometimes we awake not knowing the real nightmare awaits us just around the corner.

Phantom

This song is about addiction and how it can ensnare us at our highest or lowest points. It is a disease and disease knows no prejudice. It only feeds on pain.

Exit Wounds

This song is about the end of life. What will we become in our last days, what’s to become of our future. Even more important what becomes of our children’s children. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” - George Santayana