Episode #691 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Frank Bach and Scott Savarie of Los Angeles Zen hardcore band Monk stop by to talk about their upcoming EP Dark Side of the Mind (out April 25 via Dine Alone Records and Tarantula Tapes), the punk scenes in Sudbury and Southern California, using social media to their advantage, being mindful, Scott’s Cure For Youth project, and so much more.

They also stick around to talk about some news with Em and John including Dead Kennedys’ Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables being declared a gold record, Green Day’s upcoming comedy movie, Resthaven’s new song, and Jivebomb’s video for “Estrela”. Make sure you stick around to the end as this episode features the first guided meditation in Punknews Podcast history!

Listen to the episode below!