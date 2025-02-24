Listen to the new song by The Dead Betties!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Brooklyn-based queerpunks The Dead Betties! The song is called “Coffins” and follows up their 2024 EP Impossible Future. Speaking to Punknews about the track, lead vocalist and bassist Joshua Ackley said,



”Our phones are coffins. We live in them—posting our thoughts in little boxes that go nowhere. The billionaires have us right where they want us: paralyzed in our echo chambers, screaming at each other while they take over and ruin the planet. And the worst part? We complain about them on the very platforms they built and own—fueling their profits with every post, every outrage, every so-called act of resistance. We just sit, liking and disliking content from inside our little coffins.”

“Coffins” will be out digitally on February 25 via Rotten Princess Records. Listen the track below!