Propagandhi, The Pharcyde, Save Ferris, more to play Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival 2025

by Festivals & Events

British Columbia-based Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival has announced its lineup for this year. Propagandhi, The Pharcyde, Jakobs Castle, Dub FX (ft. Jakob Nowell of Sublime and Jakobs Castle), Sister Nancy, Long Beach Dub All Stars, Save Ferris, Marlon Asher, Mad Professor and Amarra, Turbulence, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, Gimskunk, Ed Solo and Navigator, Ill Scarlett, Punitive Damage, Devon Kay and The Solutions, and Sweatleaf are among the bands announced. Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival will take place on June 18-22 in Victoria, BC. See the full lineup below.