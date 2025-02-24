Bronson Arm to release new album, share “Casket Schwagg” video

by Em Moore
Kalamazoo-based noise rockers Bronson Arm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Casket Schwagg and will be out on May 9 via Learning Curve Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was filmed and edited by Kyle Bearer and Matthew Trisch. Bronson Arm released their self-titled album in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Casket Schwagg Tracklist
1) Permitted to be Omitted
2) Casket Schwagg
3) Wrong Energy
4) To Live Deliciously
5) Supine Twist
6) Flaming Pram
7) Drain the Coffer
8) Vestigial Tail
9) Obscenity in the Milk