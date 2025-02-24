Bronson Arm to release new album, share “Casket Schwagg” video

Kalamazoo-based noise rockers Bronson Arm have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Casket Schwagg and will be out on May 9 via Learning Curve Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was filmed and edited by Kyle Bearer and Matthew Trisch. Bronson Arm released their self-titled album in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.