Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the video by Edmonton-based ska-infused pop punks Femmes Voyous! The video is for their new song “Sniper”. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Celine Piquette (Codename: Phoenix, who is also a host of the Checkered Past: The Ska'd Cast podcast) said,



“The lyrics are written by me and really only the second song I’ve ever wrote. I wanted to write a revenge song cause it’s bad ass and I was thinking about my shitty ex when I was writing it.”

”Sniper” is off their upcoming debut album which will be out this spring via Ska Punk International. Watch the video below!