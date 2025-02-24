The Anti-Queens and Venomous Pinks have announced that they will be touring around Canada and the US this spring. The shows will kick off in Quebec on April 16 and come to a close in Seattle on May 4. The tour poster was created by Chris Bracken. The Anti-Queens released their album Disenchanted in 2024. Venomous Pinks released their album Vita More in 2022. Check out the dates below.