California Kicks Festival has announced its lineup for this year. City of Caterpillar, Lord Snow, Frail Body, Adobe Homes, Awakebutstillinbed, Crowning, New Forms, February, Dangers, Kiowa, ….and Its Name was Epyon, Journal, Carrion Spring, Rhododendron, Onewaymirror, Godfuck, Shortstop, Rosemary nods upon the grave, Braham, The Names of Our Friends, and With Open Arms will be playing the festival. California Kicks will take place at Neck of the Woods in San Francisco, California on June 14-15.
