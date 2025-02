2 hours ago by Em Moore

Vancouver-based screamo band Emma Goldman has released a new song. It is called “I don’t think much at all” and is off their upcoming album all you are is we which will be out on April 28 via Zegema Beach Records. The first song from the record, “this is your brain on minimum wage” was released last month. Emma Goldman released their split with Clavel in 2019. Check out the song below.