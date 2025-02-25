Jivebomb announce spring tour dates (US)

Jivebomb
by Tours

Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for this spring. Polarview will be joining them on all dates except for their April 6 show in Atlanta. The tour begins on April 3 in Richmond, Virginia, and runs until April 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Jivebomb will be releasing their debut album Ethereal on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 03Cobra CabanaRichmond, VA
Apr 04Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
Apr 05New Normal FestAthens, GA
Apr 06House of DisorderAtlanta, GA (no Polarview)
Apr 07Lily’s Snack BarBoone, NC
Apr 08DRKMTTRNashville, TN
Apr 09Dirty DungareesColumbus, OH