Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for this spring. Polarview will be joining them on all dates except for their April 6 show in Atlanta. The tour begins on April 3 in Richmond, Virginia, and runs until April 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Jivebomb will be releasing their debut album Ethereal on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 03
|Cobra Cabana
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 04
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|Apr 05
|New Normal Fest
|Athens, GA
|Apr 06
|House of Disorder
|Atlanta, GA (no Polarview)
|Apr 07
|Lily’s Snack Bar
|Boone, NC
|Apr 08
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 09
|Dirty Dungarees
|Columbus, OH