Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for this spring. Polarview will be joining them on all dates except for their April 6 show in Atlanta. The tour begins on April 3 in Richmond, Virginia, and runs until April 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Jivebomb will be releasing their debut album Ethereal on March 28 via Flatspot Records. The band released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the dates below.