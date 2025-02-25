Days On Parade announce spring tour dates (ON and QC)

St. Catharines-based psych punk band Days On Parade have announced spring tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will kick off in Hamilton, Ontario on March 22 and will finish up on April 5 in Windsor. Days On Parade released their EP Look Alive! in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 22VertagogoHamilton, ONw/Frankie Teardrop, Shiv and the Carvers, Claudia
Mar 28L’hemisphere GaucheMontreal, QCw/Manella, Radio July
Mar 29Rainbow BistroOttawa, ONw/Teenage Fiction
Mar 30Collective ArtsToronto, ONw/The Sore Heads, Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances,
Apr 04Dog PitLondon, ONw/Lovers, Jaded Valentine
Apr 05MeteorWindsor, ONw/Olinda, Meandergreen