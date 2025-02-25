St. Catharines-based psych punk band Days On Parade have announced spring tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will kick off in Hamilton, Ontario on March 22 and will finish up on April 5 in Windsor. Days On Parade released their EP Look Alive! in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 22
|Vertagogo
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Frankie Teardrop, Shiv and the Carvers, Claudia
|Mar 28
|L’hemisphere Gauche
|Montreal, QC
|w/Manella, Radio July
|Mar 29
|Rainbow Bistro
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Teenage Fiction
|Mar 30
|Collective Arts
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Sore Heads, Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances,
|Apr 04
|Dog Pit
|London, ON
|w/Lovers, Jaded Valentine
|Apr 05
|Meteor
|Windsor, ON
|w/Olinda, Meandergreen